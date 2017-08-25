The Ultimate Game of Thrones Playlist For The Season Finale

A few years ago, Mary Dixon and I dined at Elizabeth Restaurant for a Game of Thrones theme dinner. We dressed up. No one else at the long banquet table did. “The wisdom of humility is endless.” With the season finale of G.O.T. Sunday night, we can only imagine how many people will get together with friends to watch this dragon tale unfold. You should really plan a playlist for pre-Game cocktails.

For Cersei: Bryan Ferry-Shame Shame Shame

For Jon Snow: Alison Moyet-Love Resurrection

For Jamie Lannister: The Rolling Stones-Dance Little Sister

For Daenerys: Stevie Nicks-Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around

For the Night King: The Who-Behind Blue Eyes

How about Sansa? Or Arya? Needle and the Damage Done? What about Tyrion? Feel free to flesh this list out.