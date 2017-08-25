5 Of The Craziest Fights In The History Of Major League Baseball

Anyone that’s been paying attention to the sports news cycle has undoubtedly seen the crazy Tigers & Yankees brawl that took place yesterday.

It was one of the more intense baseball fights to take place in recent years and will surly be seen in compilations of baseball brawls throughout the years.

Yesterday’s fight wasn’t the first time two teams went at it during the course of a game. Here’s 5 instances where things got out of hand in a hurry.

Red Sox/Yankees Brawl In 2004 Playoffs

Tensions had been brewing all game long as both teams took turns plunking one another. Things boiled over as Red Sox outfielder Manny Ramirez got beaned. Former Cub Don Zimmer, then serving as a coach for the Yankees took a tumble as Pedro Martinez grabbed his head and threw him to the ground.

Kyle Farnsworth Tackles Paul Wilson

I remember watching this game when this happened and yelling out “OH GOODNESS!” Kyle Farnsworth is a big human being (even recently trying out for a semi-pro football team) so when you come charging at him as Paul Wilson did, you better be ready to face the consequences.

Robin Ventura Takes On Nolan Ryan

If you type in “Robin Ventura” on Google or YouTube, chances are autofill will add “Nolan Ryan” to the end of your search. The two superstars duked it out in 1993 after Ryan hit Ventura with a pitch. Ventura starts walking to first base when… BAM! He charges the mound and we have a bench clearing brawl on our hands.

Rougned Odor Punches Jose Bautista After Hard Slide

The Rangers & Blue Jays already had bad blood with one another stemming from a 2015 playoff matchup. During a potential double play ball, Jose Bautista took a hard slide into Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor. Odor took exception to this and landed a punch on Bautista as the benches cleared.

Padres & Braves Stage Epic Fight In 1984

This is the fight of all fights in MLB history. Absolute mayhem occurred as benches cleared several times throughout the game. We’ll let The Sporting News give the highlights.

— Three full-on brawls, with mini-brawls included;

— 13 players and coaches ejected;

— Five fans arrested;

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram