Green Day’s 5 Best Covers

Green Day is set to take the stage at Wrigley Field tonight and serenade fans with hits from their extensive discography.

Outside of the classics, Green Day is known to mix it up and throwing a few covers into their sets. Let’s take a look at some of the band’s best covers throughout the years as we gear up for their big Wrigley Field show tonight.

“Knowledge” (Operation Ivy cover)

Fast forward a bit in this video to see Billie Joe Armstrong invite a fan on stage to play guitar, something he commonly does at shows.

“My Generation” (The Who)

“Working Class Hero” (John Lennon Cover)

“I Fought The Law” (The Clash Cover)

The Simpsons Theme Song

