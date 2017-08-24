Foo Fighters, Phillip Phillips, Arcade Fire. New Noise at Nine – Thursday August 24, 2017

By Ryan Arnold

The show was all set and ready to go. Then a new Foo Fighters song showed up and I had to redo the whole thing! Totally worth it.

Check out the rest of the show below and don’t forget to support the bands you hear on New Noise at Nine by catching a gig and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood
Wolf Alice – “Don’t Delete The Kisses
Anderson East – “All On My Mind

Francis And The Lights with Chance The Rapper – “May I Have This Dance
Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort
Phillip Phillips – “Miles”

Moon Taxi – “Two High
Lo Moon – “This Is It
Deer Tick – “Jumpstarting”

Dan Auerbach – “Stand By My Girl
Alice Merton – “No Roots”
X Ambassadors – “Ahead Of Myself”

More from Ryan Arnold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live