Foo Fighters, Phillip Phillips, Arcade Fire. New Noise at Nine – Thursday August 24, 2017

The show was all set and ready to go. Then a new Foo Fighters song showed up and I had to redo the whole thing! Totally worth it.

Check out the rest of the show below and don’t forget to support the bands you hear on New Noise at Nine by catching a gig and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Wolf Alice – “Don’t Delete The Kisses”

Anderson East – “All On My Mind”

Francis And The Lights with Chance The Rapper – “May I Have This Dance”

Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort”

Phillip Phillips – “Miles”

Moon Taxi – “Two High”

Lo Moon – “This Is It”

Deer Tick – “Jumpstarting”

Dan Auerbach – “Stand By My Girl”

Alice Merton – “No Roots”

X Ambassadors – “Ahead Of Myself”