Search “Cubs win the World Series” on YouTube and you’re going to get hundreds of different videos showcasing different perspectives of the historic moment.

One YouTube channel undoubtedly has sole claim to this unique perspective.

An 8-bit video game version of Game 7!

TPS released an awesome recreation of Game 7 using the Nintendo game Bases Loaded 2. The video is complete with Joe Buck’s calls during the game.

