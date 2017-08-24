Beck Premieres New Song ‘Dear Life’

By Scott T. Sterling

Beck has released a new single titled “Dear Life.”

It’s the latest from his forthcoming album Colors, which is now set for release on October 13.

Colors is also available for pre-order at Beck.com in a limited edition deluxe vinyl format featuring two 180g 45rpm red vinyl LPs in a special die-cut gatefold package, with a customizable color transparency cover and 24-page booklet.

Check out “Dear Life” and the full Colors tracklisting below.

Colors

7th Heaven

I’m So Free

Dear Life

No Distraction

Dreams

Wow

Up All Night

Square One

Fix Me