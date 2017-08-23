This Week’s Giveaways

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

UB40 at Ravinia Festival

Enter for your chance to sit in the pavilion for UB40 at Ravinia Festival on September 2nd! Tickets are on sale now, but enter for your chance to win big!

Win Tickets to See Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows!

Win Tickets to See Robert Randolph & the Family Band!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Robert Randolph & the Family Band!

Win Tickets to See Wolf Parade!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Wolf Parade!

Win Tickets to See The Lemon Twigs!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Lemon Twigs!

Win Tickets to See Kevin Morby!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kevin Morby!