Queens of the Stone Age Let Past Albums Review New LP ‘Villains’

By Scott T. Sterling

Queens of the Stone Age are among the best rock bands roaming the Earth today. Thanks in large part to leader Josh Homme, they’re also one of the funniest, constantly finding new and inventive ways to make fans laugh while melting their faces off with molten riffs and bombastic beats.

In promotion of the group’s dance-tastic new Mark Ronson-produced album, Villains, Queens of the Stone Age have released a new video that finds Liam Lynch interviewing each of the band’s previous albums for their reviews of the upcoming full-length.

Homme provides the voices for the albums, each of which brings their own issues to the table in the hilarious promo clip.

Since we don’t want to spoil the funny, let’s just strongly encourage you to watch the video below for some much-needed laughs from the band’s salty discography.

Villains is set for release this Friday, August 25. Watch the explicit clip now at Radio.com.