One of Lin Brehmer’s favorite artists & interview subjects, Pete Townshend, is bringing his Classic Quadrophenia to the Rosemont Theatre in just a few weeks, and he wants you to go! All week, your best friend in the whole world has tickets AND one lucky winner gets to join Lin backstage for a private meet & greet with Pete Townshend and Eddie Vedder. Your friends will be verrrry jealous.
You Can Meet Pete Townshend & Eddie Vedder!
Pete Townshend (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) & Eddie Vedder (Photo by Liaison)