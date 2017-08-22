Watch Chicago Gourmet’s In 30 Minutes Or Less Cooking Demo

bon appetit presents Chicago Gourmet is celebrating 10 years in 2017! In addition to the spectacular weekend event in Millennium Park with live cooking demonstrations, wine and cocktail seminars, book signings and delicious tastings, new this year is a weeklong anniversary party with 10 extraordinary culinary experiences, all in iconic Chicago locations.

To set the stage, Lin Brehmer brought two of Chicago’s best chefs Tony Mantuano (Spiaggia, Terzo Piano) and John Hogan (River Roast) to the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen for ‘Chicago Gourmet in 30 Minutes or Less!’

The culinary stars demonstrated how to cook a favorite dish, while master sommelier Alpana Singh (Seven Lions, The Boarding House, Terra & Vine) paired champagne by Moet, and master mixologist Egor Polonskiy from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits demoed a delicious cocktail.

Tickets for Chicago Gourmet’s main event weekend and the 10th Anniversary events are now on sale at ChicagoGourmet.org.