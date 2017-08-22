Happy Birthday John Lee Hooker – Born 100 Years Ago Today

John Lee Hooker was one of the most important figures in the history of the Blues. His subject matter went from house parties to politics, from boogie to religion. He was known as the King of the Endless Boogie for the string of his popular songs with their recognizable sound and rhythm, but he was also known for his later work that included a number of longer form songs and a series of albums he recorded with his legion of admirers. We touched on a few of his songs on Blues Breakers this week. Here’s is our playlist.

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers

August 20, 2017

Artist of the Week: John Lee Hooker

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers airs every Monday from 9p-10p on

WXRT, Chicago’s Finest Rock

WXRT 93.1 Chicago

Visit us at 93XRT.com/Blues

Find me on Facebook as Tom Marker Blues From Chicago

Find me on Twitter @tommarkerblues

TomMarkerBlues@gmail.com

* = new/current release

# = Chicago artist

THE HOOKERS – GEORGE THROGOD – PARTY OF ONE *

BOOGIE CHILLEN – JOHN LEE HOOKER – THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION 1948-1990 Modern Records single 1948

SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL – BILLY BRANCH – CHICAGO PLAYS THE STONES *#

I’M IN THE MOOD – JOHN LEE HOOKER – THE HEALER Featuring Bonnie Raitt.

FULL MOON ON MAIN STREET – THE KINSEY REPORT – EDGE OF THE CITY The Kinseys are going to be playing the very recently announced Maxwell Street Blues fest. This will be a one day, free event on Saturday, September 9, also starring The Corey Dennison Band, Nellie Tiger Travis, Studebaker John and band and Brother Jacob. More info at MaxwellStreetBluesFest.com. #

ONE SCOTCH, ONE BOURBON, ONE BEER – THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION 1948-1990 Recorded for Chess Records in 1966.

GIVE THE BABY ANYTHING THE BABY WANTS – RONNIE BAKER BROOKS – TIMES HAVE CHANGED *#

CRAWLIN’ KINGSNAKE – JOHN LEE HOOKER – MR. LUCKY Featuring Keith Richards

THE BLUES OVERTOOK ME – CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE – JUKE JOINT CHAPEL Charlie plays S.P.A.C.E. in Evanston this Friday night.

ONE – SUGAR BLUE – VOYAGE *#

Next week’s Artist Of The Week will be John Primer