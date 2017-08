If you’re looking for a sneak peek at Green Day’s merch for their upcoming show at Wrigley Field, you’re in luck.

The band announced they’ll be holding a pop-up shop right across the street at Metro this Wednesday & Thursday from 12p-6p. Plus, their offerings look freaking sweet!

Take a look at what you can purchase below.

Chicago, doing a 2-day pop-up shop to kick off our show @ Wrigley Field! Drop by @MetroChicago Weds/Thurs, 12p-6p for limited edition merch. pic.twitter.com/mGQchY2fJa — Green Day (@GreenDay) August 22, 2017

