Danish Police Crack Down on Crappy Street Musician

According to The Independent, police in Aalborg, Denmark sent a busker home with the reasoning being, “Just because you can play ‘Wonderwall’ does not mean you should.” The officers stopped him in the middle of his set and sent him home and according to a police statement, “The guitarist played very badly and loudly. He certainly did not sound like Liam Gallagher.”

If the CPD wants to send the guy home that often plays his piano on weekday evenings on the southeast corner of Grand and State, I wouldn’t have a problem with it. I ride my bike home past that corner almost every night, and he’s there all the time covering all of the obvious piano classics like “Let It Be,” “Tiny Dancer,” and others. He’s not terrible, I just wish he’d do some originals and mix things up a bit.