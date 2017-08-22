Billy Corgan Announces New Solo Album ‘Ogilala,’ Fall Tour Dates

By Hayden Wright
Smashing Pumpkins frontman and wrestling enthusiast Billy Corgan will return this fall with a new solo album: Ogilala is slated for an October 14 release, coinciding with a North American Tour. Ogilala was produced by recording legend Rick Rubin and Corgan is releasing the record under his full legal name, William Patrick Corgan.
The tour kicks off in Brooklyn the day Ogilala is released. Stops include Toronto, Chicago, Nashville and three final shows in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Tickets for the 13-date tour are available here. See a full list of Corgan’s fall solo dates below.
10/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
10/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
10/18 Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House
10/20 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/24 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/25 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/27 Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater
10/29 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/01 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
11/02 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge
11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge
11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge