THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Protomartyr – ‘My Children’

If you dig the sounds above from Detroit’s Protomartyr, then you’ll be glad to know that the album (Relatives in Descent) will be out on September 29, with a stop at Lincoln Hall not too far behind (October 8). We loved their 2015 release, The Agent Intellect, and we’re thrilled that we get to unleash more Protomartyr awesomeness upon the masses. See ya at the show…

On to the rest of this week’s program!

10pm

Wolf Alice – “Don’t Delete the Kisses” (RCA)

Belle & Sebastian – “We Were Beautiful” (Matador)

Kasabian – “Bless This Acid House” (Monotone)

(break)

LCD Soundsystem – “tonite” (DFA Columbia)

Bully – “Feel the Same” (Sub Pop)

Moses Sumney – “Quarrel” (Jagjaguwar)

Queens of the Stone Age – “The Evil Has Landed” (Matador)

Washed Out – “Get Lost” (Stones Throw)

(break)

Protomartyr – “My Children” (Domino)

Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth” (Loma Vista)

Dan Croll – “Bad Boy” (Kobalt Music Recordings)

11pm

The War on Drugs – “Pain” (Atlantic)

Partner – “Play the Field” (You’ve Changed Records)

Cut Copy – “Standing in the Middle of the Field” (Astralwerks)

(break)

Destroyer – “Sky’s Grey” (Merge)

Wolf Parade – “Valley Boy” (Sub Pop)

Turnover – “Super Natural” (Run For Cover)

Abra – “Roses” (Ninja Tune)

The National – “Guilty Party” (4AD)

The Lemon Twigs – “Night Song” (4AD)

(break)

Ariel Pink – “Feels Like Heaven” (Mexican Summer)

Grizzly Bear – “Neighbors” (RCA)

Hundred Waters – “Blanket Me” (OWSLA)