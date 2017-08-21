The Next Time You’ll See An Eclipse In Chicago

If you’re unable to catch today’s eclipse, you won’t have to wait long until you can see another one in Chicago.

The next visible eclipse in Chicago will be on January 31, 2018 when we get to experience a total lunar eclipse. Almost a year later, another total lunar eclipse will be visible on January 20/21, 2019.

The next solar eclipse that’ll be visible in Chicago won’t be until October 14, 2023 and even that will only be a partial eclipse! Fortunately, you’ll only have to wait a few months for another solar eclipse as the next total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024.

You can view a full calendar of upcoming solar & lunar eclipses over at timeanddate.com.

