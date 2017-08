I’m not sure if the “Rickroll” has ever gone out of style, but the famed internet phenomenon was brought to life at Summer Sonic Festival in Japan over the weekend as the Foo Fighters brought out Rick Astley to the stage.

In true trolling fashion, they began to perform Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” before segueing into Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

Watch it go down above.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram