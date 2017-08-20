John Lee Hooker Tonight’s Feature on Blues Breakers

Blues Breakers, now every Sunday at 9pm, celebrates John Lee Hooker tonight with a few birthday spin-outs. John Lee was born 100 years ago this Tuesday. Still one of the most popular artists in the Blues, The Hook passed away in 2001 in Northern California. And we’ll be playing a new George Thorogood solo tribute to both John Lee Hooker and Earl Hooker and more. Same time, same station: Blues Breakers on Sundays at 9p.