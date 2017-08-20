John Lee Hooker Tonight’s Feature on Blues Breakers

By Tom Marker
Photo of John Lee Hooker...UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1950: Photo of John Lee Hooker Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Blues Breakers, now every Sunday at 9pm, celebrates John Lee Hooker tonight with a few birthday spin-outs. John Lee was born 100 years ago this Tuesday. Still one of the most popular artists in the Blues, The Hook passed away in 2001 in Northern California. And we’ll be playing a new George Thorogood solo tribute to both John Lee Hooker and Earl Hooker and more. Same time, same station: Blues Breakers on Sundays at 9p.

More from Tom Marker
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live