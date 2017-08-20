Hot Doug’s founder Doug Sohn LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen 

At the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen, you are invited to get up-close with the hottest chefs and musical artists.

Enter to win your way into an exclusive cooking demonstration and discussion with Hot Doug’s founder Doug Sohn!

On September 6th at 11:00AM, Doug Sohn will prepare a delicious recipe in front of a few lucky winners in the Culinary Kitchen. Must be 18 or older to enter.

Doug Sohn

Doug Sohn’s insanely popular restaurant Hot Doug’s transformed the way Americans viewed hot dogs. For more than 13 years, Chicagoans and visitors from around the world happily lined up down the street to get their favorite gourmet sausages from Sohn, who always manned the front counter of his shop.

Along the way, Hot Doug’s was visited by everyone from Aziz Ansari to Anna Kendrick to Anthony Bourdain, who included Hot Doug’s in his list ’13 Places to Eat Before You Die.

‘

The devotion to Sohn’s creations, including a sausage made with foie gras, was so fervent that several folks even got the Hot Doug’s logo tattooed on various body parts. For that, they were rewarded with free hot dogs for

life.

Though Doug closed his beloved Hot Doug’s in 2014, he has kept busy with a sausage stand in the Bleacher section of Wrigley Field (and he’ll be first to admit he did it to get a pass to all the home games), a new line of sausages as part of a partnership with Paulina Meat Market (and available for sale on Peapod.com) and a line of Beef Jerky for Think Jerky. There is also a new documentary about Doug and his restaurant’s closing, Hot Doug’s, The Movie released this summer.