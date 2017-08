Breakfast With The Beatles – August 20, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Devil In Her Heart

John & Elton John – I Saw Her Standing There

The Beatles – A Hard Days Night (Hollywood Bowl)

Rickie Lee Jones – For No One

Ringo – Only You

The Beatles – Yes It Is

Rutles – Cheese And Onions

The Beatles – Wild Honey Pie

Professor Moptop

Paul & Michael Jackson – The Girl Is Mine

The Beatles – Ballad Of John And Yoko

The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

Alanis Morissette – Dear Prudence

9 AM

The Beatles – Yellow Submarine

Lord Sitar – Eleanor Rigby

Paul – Tiny Bubble

John Hiatt – Instant Karma

Paul – A Room With A View

The Beatles – Mother Nature’s Son (Take 26)

The Beatles – I’m Looking Through You

Isaac Hayes – Something

The Beatles – Fixing A Hole

The Beatles – Some Other Guy (Cavern Club)

The Beatles – The Night Before

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – AUGUST 20, 2017

THE BEATLELELES WITH PHIL ANGOTTI – MONDAY, 2 TILL 3:30 PM – OUTDOOR STAGE AT GATE 4, GUARANTEED RATE FIELD, 333 W. 35TH ST – DOUBLE HEADER STARTS AT 4:10 – IT’S BEATLES NIGHT

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – TUESDAY, 7 PM – MOUNT PROSPECT PUBLIC LIBRARY, 10 S. EMERSON ST.

THE BRITINS – TUESDAY, 6 PM – KONKEL PARK, 5151 W. LAYTON AVE, GREENFIELD, WISC

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 – MENHALL BAND PAVILION IN CENTRAL PARK, 310 N. MAIN ST, EDGERTON, WISC (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – FERRARO TOWN CENTER, GARY AVE & LIES RD, CAROL STREAM – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY – GARLIC & MUSIC FESTIVAL, CAMPUS MARTIUS PARK, 800 WOODWARD AVE, DETROIT, MICH

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – FRIDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 9:30 – AMBOY DEPOT DAYS, 55 S. EAST AVE, AMBOY, ILL – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 6 PM – TASTE OF HIGHLAND PARK, 600 CENTRAL AVE, HIGHLAND PARK

MEET THE BEETLES – SATURDAY – PRE-HARVEST DAYS, TIN ROOF TAVERN, 2041 U.S. HIGHWAY 34, LELAND, ILL

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7 PM – GUERIN FEST, 8001 W. BELMONT AVE, RIVER GROVE

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – VERNON HILLS TRAIN STATION PARKING, 75 E. ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 9 PM – OPERATION HONOR, MEMORIAL PARK, 12804 HIGHLAND AVE, BLUE ISLAND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 7:30 PM – CHERRY VALLEY FESTIVAL DAYS, BAUMANN PARK, 218 S. WALNUT, CHERRY VALLEY, IL – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 2 PM – MORAINE COURT FALL FESTIVAL, 8080 S. HARLEM AVE, BRIDGEVIEW

WORSHIP WITH THE BEATLES – SUNDAY 10 AM – FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH OF CRYSTAL LAKE, 461 PIERSON ST

JOHN & GEORGE FROM MEET THE BEETLES – SUNDAY, 4 TILL 7 PM – FLASHBACK FEVER, 514 E. WILSON ST, MADISON ,WISC

WHO’S THIS MARY – SUNDAY, 7 PM – BEER SHOP, 1026 NORTH BLVD, OAK PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – SUNDAY, 2 TILL 6 PM – BANDITO BARNEY’S, 10 N. RIVER ST, EAST DUNDEE – ALL AGES, NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 10 AM TILL 11:15 AM – CHURCH OF THE HOLY COMFORTER – ALLELUIA ON THE AVENUE – OUTDOOR MASS & CONCERT, 222 KENILWORTH AVE, KENILWORTH

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM