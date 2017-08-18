Watch A Pre-Pearl Jam Eddie Vedder Perform “Better Man”

It’s not unusual for artists to write songs and sit on them for years before releasing them. Heck, they may even move to a completely different band before doing so.

Prior to joining Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder was in the San Diego band Bad Radio hitting the local circuit. Aside from a decent local following, they never gained much traction.

Rolling Stone uncovered an excellent video showing what could have been for Bad Radio as the group performs what is now the Pearl Jam staple “Better Man”.

Vedder wrote the song in high school and would end up messing around with it for years before it finally saw a release on Pearl Jam’s 1994 record Vitalogy. Unfortunately for Bad Radio, they never recorded a studio version of the song.

