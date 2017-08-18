Watch Radiohead’s 2016 Lollapalooza Headlining Set In Its Entirety

As part of a weekly series in which Radiohead shares professionally shot videos this summer, the band has unearthed their memorable 2016 Lollapalooza performance.

You can watch the video in its entirety above and take a look at the setlist below (via Setlist.fm).

Burn the Witch

Daydreaming

Ful Stop

2 + 2 = 5

Myxomatosis

My Iron Lung

Climbing Up the Walls

No Surprises

Pyramid Song

Bloom

Identikit

The Numbers

The Gloaming

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Everything in Its Right Place

Idioteque

There There

Encore:

Let Down

Present Tense

Paranoid Android

Nude

Bodysnatchers

Encore 2:

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Karma Police

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram