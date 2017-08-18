Watch Radiohead’s 2016 Lollapalooza Headlining Set In Its Entirety

As part of a weekly series in which Radiohead shares professionally shot videos this summer, the band has unearthed their memorable 2016 Lollapalooza performance.
You can watch the video in its entirety above and take a look at the setlist below (via Setlist.fm).
Burn the Witch
Daydreaming
Ful Stop
2 + 2 = 5
Myxomatosis
My Iron Lung
Climbing Up the Walls
No Surprises
Pyramid Song
Bloom
Identikit
The Numbers
The Gloaming
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
Everything in Its Right Place
Idioteque
There There
Encore:
Let Down
Present Tense
Paranoid Android
Nude
Bodysnatchers
Encore 2:
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Karma Police