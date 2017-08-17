Emma Stone Tops List Of World’s Highest Paid Actresses

Forbes released their list of the world’s highest paid actresses this year with Emma Stone topping the list.

The La La Land star brought home a cool $26 million this past year, but narrowly beat out Jennifer Aniston for the top spot as she took home $25.5 million.

Take a look at the entire list below.

10. Amy Adams – $11.5 Million

8. Julia Roberts – $12 million

8. Cate Blanchett – $12 million

6. Charlize Theron – $14 million

6. Emma Watson – $14 million

5. Mila Kunis – $15.5 million

4. Melissa McCarthy – $18 million

3. Jennifer Lawrence – $24 million

2. Jennifer Aniston – $25.5 million

1. Emma Stone – $26 million

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram