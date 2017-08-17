Emma Stone Tops List Of World’s Highest Paid Actresses

By Marty Rosenbaum
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Forbes released their list of the world’s highest paid actresses this year with Emma Stone topping the list.

The La La Land star brought home a cool $26 million this past year, but narrowly beat out Jennifer Aniston for the top spot as she took home $25.5 million.

Take a look at the entire list below.

10. Amy Adams – $11.5 Million
8. Julia Roberts – $12 million
8. Cate Blanchett – $12 million
6. Charlize Theron – $14 million
6. Emma Watson – $14 million
5. Mila Kunis – $15.5 million
4. Melissa McCarthy – $18 million
3. Jennifer Lawrence – $24 million
2. Jennifer Aniston – $25.5 million
1. Emma Stone – $26 million

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live