Stephen King’s “It” Gets a Cinematic Update

It’s common knowledge that clowns are now often seen as being “creepy,” and a quick search reveals that this isn’t a new phenomenon. When I was a kid, I had no problem with clowns and no reason to think that they could be anything but happy and jolly…until I saw the trailer for Stephen King’s It on ABC when I was 12 years old. For some reason, I never saw the full movie. I was into horror films, but that was one that slipped though the cracks. Fast forward 27 years and It is getting an update, and if I have my way this one will not be missed.

The Regular Guy mentioned this trailer today during his review of Annabelle: Creation and brought it to my attention, so I’ll have to give him a high-five next time I see him “over by the shows.”