At 10:36 PM last night, Lin tweeted out the following…

I'm feeling a walk-off wild pitch. — Lin Brehmer (@LinBrehmer) August 17, 2017

At 10:42 PM, this happened.

.@javy23baez darts home on a wild pitch! Cubs win! pic.twitter.com/qSg640A7ro — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 17, 2017

He totally called it!

Check out the play below.