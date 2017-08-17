Arcade Fire, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Cold War Kids. New Noise at Nine – Thursday August 17, 2017

I sat in for Jason Thomas on The Big Beat this week and got a few ideas on tunes to play tonight. Before you say anything, YES – I returned the CDs to him. I’m excited to play Moon Taxi from Nashville. They released a single in May in advance of a record coming this fall. Manchester Orchestra released their fifth album last month and Lo Moon, well…Lo Moon is one of my favorite artists of 2017. Check out the rest of the show below and don’t forget to support the bands you hear on New Noise at Nine by catching a gig and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Cold War Kids – “So Tied Up”

Francis And The Lights with Chance The Rapper – “May I Have This Dance”

Big Head Todd & The Monsters – “Damaged One”

Dan Auerbach – “Stand By My Girl”

Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold”

Amy Shark – “Adore”

Moon Taxi – “Two High”

Jade Bird – “Cathedral”

Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort”

JD McPherson – “Lucky Penny”

Lo Moon – “This Is It”

Gregg Allman – “My Only True Friend”