Arcade Fire, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Cold War Kids. New Noise at Nine – Thursday August 17, 2017

By Ryan Arnold
Canadian band Arcade Fire's singer Win Butler performs on the third day of the 26th edition of the "Vieilles Charrues" music festival in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, on July 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

I sat in for Jason Thomas on The Big Beat this week and got a few ideas on tunes to play tonight. Before you say anything, YES – I returned the CDs to him. I’m excited to play Moon Taxi from Nashville.  They released a single in May in advance of a record coming this fall. Manchester Orchestra released their fifth album last month and Lo Moon, well…Lo Moon is one of my favorite artists of 2017.  Check out the rest of the show below and don’t forget to support the bands you hear on New Noise at Nine by catching a gig and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

Cold War Kids – “So Tied Up
Francis And The Lights with Chance The Rapper – “May I Have This Dance
Big Head Todd & The Monsters – “Damaged One

Dan Auerbach – “Stand By My Girl
Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold
Amy Shark – “Adore
Moon Taxi – “Two High
Jade Bird – “Cathedral
Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort

JD McPherson – “Lucky Penny
Lo Moon – “This Is It
Gregg Allman – “My Only True Friend

 

Listen Live