What The Solar Eclipse Will Look Like In Your Area

The upcoming solar eclipse has already generated plenty of excitement around the country.

For those of you that can’t wait, check out this awesome map Time put together showing what the eclipse will look like in your area.

All you need to do is punch in your zip code and the map will show you what the eclipse will look like from your vantage point this Monday.

If you type in a zip code in the Chicagoland area, you’ll see that the peak of the eclipse will take place between 1:17-1:21 PM.

Goreville, IL will experience the eclipse for the longest time at two and a half total minutes. Type in zip code 62939 if you want to see what that looks like.

