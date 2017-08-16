Noel Gallagher to Headline Reopening of Manchester Arena

By Scott T. Sterling

Noel Gallagher of Oasis fame is set to headline a special benefit concert at the reopening of his hometown Manchester Arena.

The arena has been closed since May 22, when a terrorist bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

The charity reopening event is set for September 9, and will be headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Support acts include Rick Astley, The Courteeners, Blossoms and poet Tony Walsh. More acts are to be announced.

According to BBC News, all proceeds from the concert will go towards establishing a permanent memorial to the victims of the May 22 terrorist attack, which will be built by the new Manchester Memorial Fund.