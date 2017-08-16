LCD Soundsystem Go Retro in New ‘Tonite’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

James Murphy and his band LCD Soundsystem continue their heralded reunion with the release of a new song, “tonite” (the lower case is intentional), which arrives with a flashy retro-styled music video.

Related: LCD Soundsystem Reveal ‘American Dream’ Cover Art

It’s the third song that’s arrived in advance of the group’s forthcoming full-length, American Dream, which is slated for release on September 1. The track follows “Call the Police” and the album’s title track.

Watch the video for LCD Soundsystem’s new song “tonite” below.