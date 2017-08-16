Beck’s New Album To Be Released in October! Really.

After many promises, teases and two singles, Beck is finally ready to release the follow up to his Grammy Award winning album Morning Phase.

“Colors” his 13th studio album is set for an October release.

As reported by Rolling Stone in an interview with Andy Greene, Beck says, ” I suppose the record could have come out a year or two ago, but these are complex songs all tying to do two or three things at once. To get everything to sit together so it doesn’t sound like a huge mess was quite an undertaking.”

Beck worked with much in demand producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia) who was his keyboard player during 2002’s Sea Change tour.

About the record’s upbeat sound, Beck says, “The best songs make you glad to be alive. It doesn’t matter if it’s Beethoven or The Monkees. That’s what I was thinking about a lot”.

Check out the full Rolling Stone article here:

http://www.rollingstone.com/music/features/beck-talks-new-album-colors-kanye-at-grammys-w496982