8 Songs for the Charlottesville White Supremacists

What happened in Charlottesville last weekend is incredibly upsetting. It’s even more upsetting that people, like our President, don’t understand how dangerous the spread of hateful ideologies can be. When I’m upset, I bake cookies or listen to music. And guess what? I’M ALL OUTTA CHOCOLATE CHIPS.

AND OATMEAL.

So here we go. A thoughtful little group of songs for the neo-Nazis, alt-right, white supremacists, white nationalists, KKK, and more pressingly, the young and impressionable people who find their rhetoric appealing.

“We Didn’t Start The Fire” – Billy Joel

Yes, you did. With tiki torches. Because you can afford to use tiki torches to protest with. Because you’ve never faced an ounce of adversity in your life.



“You Mother Should Know” – Beatles

And promptly disown you.

“Your Own Worst Enemy” – Bruce Springsteen

It’s ironic that you think the threat to your well-being comes from people who don’t look like you; meanwhile you are your own worst enemy. You are unequivocally on the wrong side of history, and your actions will catch up to you.

“Your Body Is A Wonderland” – John Mayer

I bet you love this song.

“Get Up, Stand Up” – Bob Marley

Don’t though, because our parents and grandparents got rid of the whole Nazi thing in the ‘40’s. Come on guys, we’ve been through this.

“How You Remind Me” – Nickelback

Bet you love this one too.

“Get Off This” – Cracker

Get off this idea that America was yours to begin with. Our country does not belong to a group of white men. It belongs to everyone.

“Can You Get To That” – Mavis Staples



I’m out.

