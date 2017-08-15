Wilco Responds to Hate with New Song, “All Lives, You Say?”

In response to the hate we experienced as a nation this past weekend, our songwriting hero Jeff Tweedy and his band Wilco have released a new song entitled, “All Lives, You Say?” You can stream the song below, or download it with a donation to civil rights advocacy group the Southern Poverty Law Center via bandcamp.

The song comes as a reaction to the Nazi March in Charlottesville, but also serves the memory of Jeff Tweedy’s father, Robert L. Tweedy, who passed away recently.

According to Jeff, “My Dad was named after a Civil War general, and he voted for Barack Obama twice. He used to say ‘If you know better, you can do better.’ America – we know better. We can do better.”

Download the track by making a donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center here.