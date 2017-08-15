Wilco Drop ‘All Lives, You Say?’ in Response to Charlottesville Violence

By Annie Reuter

Wilco have released a new song called “All Lives, You Say?” following the deadly Charlottesville white nationalist rally over the weekend. All proceeds from the poignant folk tune will go to benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that combats hate, intolerance, and discrimination through education and litigation.

Lyrics include the line, “My mind, my mind is gone/ It’s too hard for me to know when I’m wrong.”

All proceeds from the song will be donated in the memory of Jeff Tweedy’s father, Robert L. Tweedy, who passed away earlier this month, reports Bandcamp.

“My dad was named after a Civil War general, and he voted for Barack Obama twice,” Tweedy writes. “He used to say ‘If you know better, you can do better.’ America — we know better. We can do better.”

Listen to Wilco’s “All Lives, You Say?” below.