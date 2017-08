Ted Nugent made waves with his recent claim that political correctness is the reason he isn’t in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

David Crosby was asked on Twitter if he agreed with Nugent’s claim. As usual, Crosby was direct (and explicit) with his answer.

No the asshole just isn't good enough https://t.co/tiJ4rJaX4S — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) August 14, 2017

Later on in his flurry of Twitter activity, Crosby was praised by John Mayer for being one of the best accounts on Twitter.