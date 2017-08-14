Where You Can Get Free Solar Eclipse Glasses In Chicago

If you want the best view of the upcoming solar eclipse, pack your bags for Carbondale! If you’re going to be hanging around the Chicagoland area, you can still get an incredible view of it, but you’ll need some protection.

Given the rarity of this occurrence, the Adler Planetarium has put together this nifty guide on where you can pick up solar eclipse glasses in the Chicagoland area. They’re also generously taking the time out to pass out glasses & teach people about the solar eclipse at the following locations:

Daley Plaza: Wednesday, August 16 @ 7:00 am – 1:00 pm

South Grant Park: Thursday, August 17 @ 1:00 – 7:00 pm

Lagunitas Brewing Company: Friday, August 18 @ 12:30 – 6:30 pm

Why all the fuss about the eclipse? Consider that it’ll be the first time since June 8, 1918 that a total solar eclipse will be visible across the entire contiguous United States. 99 years ago!