Ratboys on Local Anesthetic!

Rarely do I wish for 60 minutes to interview an artist on Local Anesthetic but last night’s show was as an exception. And, not really so much to extend what was definitely a pleasant conversation with Julia Steiner of Ratboys but for more time to let the tracks we played from their newest album, GN, unfurl fully. I can usually convey enough of a band’s sound with a 2-3 minute hunk of a tune. Not so much with Ratboys. As it is, it’ll be your job to check out all you can. Ratboys themselves seemingly have room to continue to unfurl and grow. Pardon the cliche but I hear a band that’s only in the beginning stages of their artistic endeavors and I, for one, look forward to all they’ll do in the years to come. Catch the present snapshot of Ratboys on last night’s Local Anesthetic with my special guest vocalist Julia Steiner. Ratboys will be at the Subterranean this Friday night. Thank you for listening.

Local Anesthetic Playlist – August 13, 2017 with special guest Julia Steiner of Ratboys: ”Control”

”Elvis in the Freezer”

”Peter the Wild Boy”

”Molly”

