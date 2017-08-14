Len & Lin: Cubs Find Themselves In A Pennant Race [Listen]

The Cubs handled the contending Arizona Diamondbacks pretty nicely and now come home to face a slew of last-place teams. They’ve got to take care of business in the next week to stay atop the very tightly packed 4-team race for the NL Central as we wind our way through mid-August. This is nothing like last year when the Cubs simply ran away with the division, but as Len notes, it’s Cubs baseball. There’s always something!

