Len & Lin: Cubs Find Themselves In A Pennant Race [Listen]

August 14, 2017 10:27 AM By Chris Cwiak
Filed Under: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Len & Lin, Len Kasper, Wrigley Field
against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field on August 12, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cubs handled the contending Arizona Diamondbacks pretty nicely and now come home to face a slew of last-place teams. They’ve got to take care of business in the next week to stay atop the very tightly packed 4-team race for the NL Central as we wind our way through mid-August. This is nothing like last year when the Cubs simply ran away with the division, but as Len notes, it’s Cubs baseball. There’s always something!

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

More from Chris Cwiak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live