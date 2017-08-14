Jazz Transfusion Playlist August 13,2017

song-artist
Expansion-Pat Metheny
Cold Duck Time-Rob Whitlock
Seven Secrets-Larry Coryell
Wildlife-Cindy Blackman
Lifetime-Dusan Jevtovic
With A Little Help From My Friends-The 14 Jazz Orchestra
All Alone-John McLean/Clark Sommers
Wichita Lineman-John Hollenbeck
The Littlest One Of All-Cyrus Chestnut
Many Places-Gary Versace
People, Get Ready-Pete Malinverni
College-Ben Sidran
Kent State-The Liberation Music Collective
Hop Scotch-Ray Mantilla
All The Things You Are-Terry Gibbs
Twin Peaks-Joe Policastro
song-artist