Jazz Transfusion Playlist August 13,2017

August 14, 2017 5:13 PM By Barry Winograd

song-artist
Expansion-Pat Metheny
Cold Duck Time-Rob Whitlock
Seven Secrets-Larry Coryell
Wildlife-Cindy Blackman
Lifetime-Dusan Jevtovic
With A Little Help From My Friends-The 14 Jazz Orchestra
All Alone-John McLean/Clark Sommers
Wichita Lineman-John Hollenbeck
The Littlest One Of All-Cyrus Chestnut
Many Places-Gary Versace
People, Get Ready-Pete Malinverni
College-Ben Sidran
Kent State-The Liberation Music Collective
Hop Scotch-Ray Mantilla
All The Things You Are-Terry Gibbs
Twin Peaks-Joe Policastro

More from Barry Winograd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live