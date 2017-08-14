Blues Breakers Playlist – Luther Allison Featured

Thanks for finding Blues Breakers at our new place. Same time, same station, new day: Sunday nights at 9pm on WXRT and 93XRT.com.

At Blues Breakers we have always been big fans of Luther Allison. No blues player was ever more intense in his playing or singing than this West Sider. We always remember Luther in August as it is both the month of his birth and of his death. Mr. Allison was born in Arkansas on August 17, 1939. He died in Madison, Wisconsin on August 12, 1997. At the time of his passing he had recently returned from several years of living in France to his adopted home in Madison. His star was one the rise. He made an impressive return with a stellar performance at the 1995 Chicago Blues Festival. He truly looked like he was going to be joining the biggest blues stars in the world as one of the biggest blues acts around. Luther is anually our Artist of the Week during this month.

We also heard recordings by a number of artists who are in town this week including Janiva Magness at Wire (http://www.wireismusic.com/), Ana Popvic at City Winery (http://www.citywinery.com/chicago/), Sonny Landreth at FitzGerald’s (http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com/), Jon Cleary who will be at S.P.A.C.E. and Wire (http://evanstonspace.com/ http://www.wireismusic.com/) Omar Coleman at Buddy Guy’s Legends (http://buddyguy.com/) and Mike Ledbetter at B.L.U.E.S. (http://www.chicagobluesbar.com/).

Here’s what we played last night:

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers

August 13, 2017

Artist of the Week: Luther Allison

(b. 8/17/39, d. 8/12/97)

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers airs every Sunday from 9p-10p on

WXRT, Chicago’s Finest Rock

SOUL FIXIN’ MAN – LUTHER ALLISON – SOUL FIXIN’ MAN #

WORK SONG – ANA POPVIC – UNCONDITIONAL – Anna plays City Winery tomorrow night.

BLUES ATTACK – SONNY LANDRETH – RECORDED LIVE IN LAFAYETTE Sonny plays FitzGerald’s on Friday. *

GIVE ME BACK MY WIG – LUTHER ALLISON – LIVE IN CHICAGO #

GOOD PROVIDER – OMAR COLEMAN – OMAR COLEMAN AND WESTSIDE SOUL Omar is playing Buddy Guy’s Legends this Wednesday. *#

THE BLUES AIN’T GOING NOWHERE – RICK ESTRIN AND THE NIGHTCATS – GROOVIN’ IN GREASELAND *

I CAN TELL – JANIVA MAGNESS – BLUE AGAIN Janiva will be at W.I.R.E. in Berwyn on Wednesday. *

SERIOUS – LUTHER ALLISON – SERIOUS #

AGENT 00 FUNK – JON CLEARY – PIN YOUR SPIN Jon plays WIRE in Berwyn on Thursday and at S.P.A.C.E. on Friday.

I’M GONNA MOVE TO ANOTHER COUNTRY – MONSTER MIKE WEBB AND MIKE LEDBETTER – RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME Mike Ledbetter will be at B.L.U.E.S. one week from tonight on Sunday the 20th. *#

Next week’s Artist Of The Week will be John Lee Hooker

WXRT 93.1 Chicago

Visit us at 93XRT.com/Blues

Find me on Facebook as Tom Marker Blues From Chicago

Find me on Twitter @tommarkerblues

TomMarkerBlues@gmail.com

* = new/current release

# = Chicago artist