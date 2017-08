Breakfast With The Beatles – August 13, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – All You Need Is Love

Paul – Beware My Love (Wings Over America)

Jeff Beck – A Day In The Life

George – If Not For You

The Impressions – The Fool On The Hill

Paul – Dear Friend

The Beatles – Get Back

The Beatles – Yer Blues

Yellow Magic Orchestra – Day Tripper

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love (Around The Beatles)

Jackson Browne & Robby Krieger – Across The Universe

John – Jealous Guy

The Beatles – Ticket To Ride

9 AM

The Beatles – There’s A Place

Pugwash – Doctor Robert

The Beatles – Hey Bulldog (Vocals)

Ringo – Fastest Growing Heartache In The West

Professor Moptop

Paul – Tug Of War

The Beatles – Michelle

The Beatles – Baby You’re A Rich Man (U.S. Mono)

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Dear Prudence

The Beatles – Old Brown Shoe

The Beatles – I Want To Hold Your Hand (Bbc)

The Beatles – Kansas City

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – AUGUST 13, 2017

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – MONDAY, 7 TILL 9:30 PM – ILLINOIS STATE FAIR, THE RISING STAR STAGE, 801 E. SANGAMON AVE, SPRINGFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – TUESDAY, 7 PM – OLD TOWN PARK, 111 3RD ST, BLOOMINGDALE

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – TUESDAY, 1:30 TILL 3:30 PM – ILLINOIS STATE FAIR, THE APEX STAGE, 801 E. SANGAMON AVE, SPRINGFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SHOWS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – CLASSIC CAR NIGHT, BENSENVILLE TOWN CENTER, GREEN & CENTER, BENSENVILLE

LIVERPOOL LEGENDS – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 PM – CALHOUN COUNTY FAIR, 720 FAIR ST, MARSHALL, MICH

JAZZ JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDSAY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET ON DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS AVES IN THE RAVINIA DISTRICT, HIGHLAND PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 TILL 9 PM – BOLINGBROOK PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, 375 W. BRAIARCLIFF RD, BOLINGBROOK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – PAVILLION IN MEMORIAL PARK, RIDGELAND AVE & 41ST ST, STICKNEY (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – FARMERS MARKET ON COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOL AVE, DOWNTOWN LIBERTYVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEALTE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7 PM – MUSIC IN THE PARK, 1005 CENTENNIAL PARK DR, MUNSTER, IND

SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS AMERICAN BAR & GRILL, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – HO-CHUCK CASINO, 949 COUNTY ROAD G, NEKOOSA, WISC

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 8 PM – FOELINGER THEATRE, 3411 SHERMAN BLVD, FORT WAYNE, IND

1964 THE TRIBUTE – SATURDAY – THE HONEYWELL CENTER, 275 W. MARKET ST, WABASH, IND.

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – FRENCH MARKET, ST. JOHN’S AVE PARKING LOT, NORTH OF CENTRAL AVE, HIGHLAND PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 8 PM – WASHINGTON SQUARE, W. JACKSON & LaSALLE STS, OTTAWA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SHOWS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 9:15 PM – FIRST RESPONDER COMMUNITY EVENT, VETERANS PARK, 3501 HOPKINS AVE, STEGER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 5:30 TILL 7:30 PM – ST. BARBARA’S CAR SHOW, 2859 S. THROOP ST, CHICAGO

THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 4:30 PM – ST, RITA’S PARISH FESTIVAL, 4339 DOUGLAS AVE, RACINE, WISC

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 4 TILL 5:30 PM – BOLINGBROOK JUBILEE, BOLINGBROOK PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, 375 BRAIRCLIF RD, BOLINGBROOK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONSGS)

SHINDIG – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 9 PM – ST. JOE’S PARK, 700 THEODORE ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

