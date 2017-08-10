The War On Drugs Moves To The Aragon and Plays Kimmel

August 10, 2017 12:36 PM By Marty Lennartz
I get to break out the old show biz cliche, “Due To Popular Demand!” because that’s exactly why The War On Drugs has to move their  October 19 XRT Show to a bigger joint!

It’s an easy move, just across the street, from The Riv to The Aragon, which means more tickets are now available. It’s an indication of how excited fans are for their upcoming new album, “A Deeper Understanding” due August 25.

We love playing the new song “Holding On” and we’re excited about the band’s Live From Studio X Performance that’s happening next week.

The Philly band has been  busy leading up to all this action. Already with a Colbert Performance under their belt, last night they played the outdoor stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

They performed the song “Pain”, a sort of ballad that in typical TWOD fashion eventually just takes off to the end.

In case you missed it, enjoy below!

More from Marty Lennartz
Comments

