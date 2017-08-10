Queens of the Stone Age Share ‘The Evil Has Landed’

August 10, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Queens Of The Stone Age
Photo: Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

By Abby Hassler

Queens of the Stone Age have debuted their second single “The Evil Has Landed” off their upcoming seventh studio album, Villains. The record will arrive Aug. 25.

Related: Queens of the Stone Age Play Live Gorillaz Mash-Up

This single follows the previously released “The Way You Used to Do.” Speaking about the upcoming album, frontman Josh Homme said, “The title Villains isn’t a political statement. It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that s—. It’s simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened.”

Listen to “The Evil Has Landed” below.

 

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live