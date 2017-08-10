Listen to Liam Gallagher’s ‘As You Were’ Single ‘For What It’s Worth’

By Hayden Wright

Liam Gallagher has embarked on a delightful, whirlwind interview and appearance tour to promote his debut studio album As You Were. After releasing “Wall of Glass” and “Chinatown,” Gallagher’s third single is titled “For What It’s Worth.” On the song, Liam confesses that inner turmoil and feeling out-of-place sometimes causes him to act out in negative, unsympathetic ways.

Related: Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Opinions on Bono, Mick Jagger & Dave Grohl

“In my defense all my intentions were good/ and heaven holds a place somewhere for the misunderstood,” he sings. “You know I’d give you blood if it’d be enough.”

Gallagher dubbed the track “an apology to whoever.” Damon Albarn? Adele? Mick Jagger? Bono? Or—always the man of the hour—his brother Noel?

“Obviously I’ve made a lot of mistakes. That’s life. I guess [the track] is an apology to whoever. I’ve pissed a lot of people off. But I’m certainly not gonna write a song for each and every one of them. There’s one there. F—–’ deal with it and move on,” he told Vice’s Noisey.

Listen to “For What It’s Worth” below: