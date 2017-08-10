Cold War Kids, Francis & The Lights, Chance The Rapper. New Noise at Nine – Thursday August 10, 2017

August 10, 2017 10:00 PM By Ryan Arnold
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 02: Chance the Rapper performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)

This weeks show includes a song from Francis And The Lights collaboration with Chance The Rapper that, when I first heard it, left me speechless. A few Lolla artists and a sole Stone. Check out this week’s show below and don’t forget to support the bands you hear on New Noise at Nine by seeing a show and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

Deer Tick – “Jumpstarting
Mick Jagger – “Gotta Get A Grip
Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold

Jade Bird – “Cathedral”
Francis And The Lights with Chance The Rapper – “May I Have This Dance
X Ambassadors – “Ahead Of Myself”

Lo Moon – “This Is It
George Ezra – “Don’t Matter Now”
Cold War Kids – “So Tied Up”

Gregg Allman – “My Only True Friend”
Wolf Alice – “Don’t Delete The Kisses”
Nine Inch Nails – “Less Than

