Cold War Kids, Francis & The Lights, Chance The Rapper. New Noise at Nine – Thursday August 10, 2017

This weeks show includes a song from Francis And The Lights collaboration with Chance The Rapper that, when I first heard it, left me speechless. A few Lolla artists and a sole Stone. Check out this week’s show below and don’t forget to support the bands you hear on New Noise at Nine by seeing a show and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

**

Deer Tick – “Jumpstarting”

Mick Jagger – “Gotta Get A Grip”

Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold”

Jade Bird – “Cathedral”

Francis And The Lights with Chance The Rapper – “May I Have This Dance”

X Ambassadors – “Ahead Of Myself”

Lo Moon – “This Is It”

George Ezra – “Don’t Matter Now”

Cold War Kids – “So Tied Up”

Gregg Allman – “My Only True Friend”

Wolf Alice – “Don’t Delete The Kisses”

Nine Inch Nails – “Less Than“