Cold War Kids, Francis & The Lights, Chance The Rapper. New Noise at Nine – Thursday August 10, 2017

This weeks show includes a song from Francis And The Lights collaboration with Chance The Rapper that, when I first heard it, left me speechless. A few Lolla artists and a sole Stone. Check out this week’s show below and don’t forget to support the bands you hear on New Noise at Nine by seeing a show and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.
Your pal,
-Ryan A.
**
Deer Tick – “Jumpstarting”
Mick Jagger – “Gotta Get A Grip”
Manchester Orchestra – “The Gold”
Jade Bird – “Cathedral”
Francis And The Lights with Chance The Rapper – “May I Have This Dance”
X Ambassadors – “Ahead Of Myself”
Lo Moon – “This Is It”
George Ezra – “Don’t Matter Now”
Cold War Kids – “So Tied Up”
Gregg Allman – “My Only True Friend”
Wolf Alice – “Don’t Delete The Kisses”
Nine Inch Nails – “Less Than“