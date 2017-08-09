Concert Webcast: Earl St. Clair Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

This Week’s Giveaways

August 9, 2017 3:05 PM

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See The Church!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Church!

Win Tickets to See Wire!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Wire!

Win Tickets to See The Lone Bellow!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Lone Bellow!

XRT/Billions First Impressions Concert Series with The Wild Reeds

Enter for your chance to see The Wild Reeds on August 13th at Space, in the XRT/Billions First Impressions Concert Series, fueled by the Lagunitas Brewing Company! Must be 21 or older to enter. Tickets on sale now!

