Warning: Video contains explicit language

If you’re going to be arrested, might as well go down in style.

This clip from A&E’s show LivePD shows a man getting arrested, but not going down without making a statement. After asking the cops if they want to hear a song, he then proceeds to start singing Pearl Jam’s “Even Flow”.

Afterwards, he states that Pearl Jam “[is] the baddest motherf&#*$&@ alive! He’s my religion”, before adding “Eddie Vedder, live or die bro – that’s my religion.”

