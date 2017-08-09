Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Opinions on Bono, Mick Jagger & Dave Grohl

By Hayden Wright

Liam Gallagher well-known for his colorful comments about his fellow musicians. With his debut solo album As You Were arriving this fall, no one is safe from Liam’s incisive jabs—not even Carpool Karaoke. In a new interview, Gallagher spoke freely about Mick Jagger, Dave Grohl and Bono.

When asked about Jagger, Liam had a backhanded compliment at the ready: “Fair play to ol’ dinosaur hips, but I’m not that man. I’m anti-entertainment. Poor sod, he’s got to dance until he’s 108.” he told British GQ.

Gallagher seemed to hold a combination of resentment and admiration for Grohl, who famously played Foo Fighters shows with a broken leg. “He ruined it for all of us,” Liam said. “He broke his leg and still toured. Who does that? Now if I have a cold I can’t cancel because I’ll look like a wuss.”

Grohl even asked Gallagher to join the Foo Fighters at Glastonbury, an invitation the Brit declined. “He asked me to come on and do a song,” Gallagher said. “I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it’s cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal.”

Finally, Liam was not impressed when he met Bono. “I had the Bono chat, yeah. Wish I’d had an out-of-body experience instead. Not in my top 50.”

