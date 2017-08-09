Concert Webcast: Earl St. Clair Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Disney Is Pulling All Of Its Movies From Netflix

August 9, 2017 4:52 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
(Photo by Mark Ashman/Disney via Getty Images)

If you have any Disney movies in your Netflix queue, you better watch them because they’ll be going away soon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney announced they would be pulling their content from Netflix and will be starting an all-Disney streaming service aiming for a 2019 release.

To help with the start up of their streaming service, Disney will acquire a majority stake in BAMTech, a streaming technology built by Major League Baseball’s MLBAM.

There’s no word on the exact date Disney movies will be pulled or whether this would affect movies from Disney owned companies such as Marvel, Lucasfilm, or Pixar.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live