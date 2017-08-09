Disney Is Pulling All Of Its Movies From Netflix

If you have any Disney movies in your Netflix queue, you better watch them because they’ll be going away soon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney announced they would be pulling their content from Netflix and will be starting an all-Disney streaming service aiming for a 2019 release.

To help with the start up of their streaming service, Disney will acquire a majority stake in BAMTech, a streaming technology built by Major League Baseball’s MLBAM.

There’s no word on the exact date Disney movies will be pulled or whether this would affect movies from Disney owned companies such as Marvel, Lucasfilm, or Pixar.

