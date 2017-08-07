The Local Anesthetic New Chicago Music Playlist For Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017

August 7, 2017 2:30 PM By Richard Milne
Filed Under: localanesthetic

Here’s our show for last night. The Giving Tree at Veggie Fest in Lisle this coming weekend (both days). The North 41 at Lincoln Hall on Saturday, Aug. 19. Ratboys at Subterranean on August 18 AND on Local Anesthetic this Sunday night at 10:30. The Kickback release Weddings and Funerals at Thalia Hall this Saturday night. See Ovef Ow at the Empty Bottle in a benefit for Shriners Hospital next Wednesday, August 16. Finally, Local Motive release Grams this Saturday at Elbo Room. Thank you for listening.

    Local Anesthetic Playlist – Aug 6, 2017:

  • The Giving Tree “Glow”
  • The North 41 “Living on Top”
  • Ratboys “Elvis is in the Freezer”
  • The Kickback “Hotel Chlorine”
  • Ovef Ow “Working Girl”
  • Local Motive “Killer”

