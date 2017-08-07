THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Bully – ‘Feel the Same’

Bully’s sophomore album is set for release on October 20 and they’ll be in town for a gig at Thalia Hall on November 7 (tickets here). The band was formed by Alicia Bognanno and although they’re out of Nashville, she spent time in Chicago as an intern with Steve Albini at Electrical Audio, so we’re betting that she’ll have a few friends in the house when the band takes the stage in Pilsen this November. Hopefully you’re enjoying your first taste of the new Bully record, and after you finish up with that, dig into the rest of this week’s selections.

10pm

Alvvays – “In Undertow” (Polyvinyl)

Downtown Boys – “Lips That Bite” (Sub Pop)

Francis and the Lights – “May I Have This Dance (feat. Chance the Rapper)” (independent)

(break)

Partner – “Play the Field” (You’ve Changed Records)

Protomartyr – “A Private Understanding” (Domino)

The xx – “Say Something Loving” (Young Turks)

METZ – “Drained Lake” (Sub Pop)

Sheer Mag – “Need to Feel Your Love” (Wilsuns RC)

The War on Drugs – “Strangest Thing” (Atlantic)

(break)

Bully – “Feel the Same” (Sub Pop)

Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort” (Columbia)

Run The Jewels – “Talk to Me” (Run The Jewels)

11pm

The National – “Guilty Party” (4AD)

Turnover – “Super Natural” (Run For Cover)

The Lemon Twigs – “Night Song” (4AD)

(break)

The Belle Game – “Spirit” (Arts & Crafts)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Altered Beast I” (ATO)

Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth” (Loma Vista)

Grizzly Bear – “Neighbors” (RCA)

Gordi – “On My Side” (Jagjaguwar)

Belle & Sebastian – “We Were Beautiful” (Matador)

(break)

Alice Merton – “No Roots” (Mom + Pop)

Wolf Parade – “Valley Boy” (Sub Pop)

Purity Ring – “Asido” (4AD)